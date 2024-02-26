Royal Bank of Canada Raises Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Price Target to $56.00

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on Envestnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut Envestnet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Envestnet from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Envestnet from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Envestnet from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.83.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Envestnet by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Envestnet during the second quarter valued at $56,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Envestnet during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.
About Envestnet
Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.
