Royal Bank of Canada Trims Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Target Price to GBX 5,900

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 6,100 ($76.81) to GBX 5,900 ($74.29) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($78.07) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 6,262.86 ($78.86).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 5,197 ($65.44) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,509.50 ($56.78) and a one year high of GBX 6,232 ($78.47). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,529.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,279.42. The company has a market capitalization of £64.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,064.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a GBX 203.77 ($2.57) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $137.67. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,987.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rio Tinto Group

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 3,868 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,557 ($69.97), for a total value of £214,944.76 ($270,643.11). Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

