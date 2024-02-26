Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Shares Purchased by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RVT. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust Stock Performance

RVT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.49. The company had a trading volume of 231,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,205. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $14.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.51.

Royce Value Trust Increases Dividend

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This is a boost from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

