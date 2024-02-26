Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Stake Boosted by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Ryder System accounts for approximately 1.4% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Truvestments Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Ryder System worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of R. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the third quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 2,716.7% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Ryder System by 37,100.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 33.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 406.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of R traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,304. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.41. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $119.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.31.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.20. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In related news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $1,065,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,571,964.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

R has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ryder System from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

Further Reading

