Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS) Shares Bought by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Free Report) by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,310 shares during the quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 680.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS CEFS traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $20.00. The stock had a trading volume of 32,437 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $129 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.76. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $22.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.38.

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Dividend Announcement

About Saba Closed-End Funds ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th.

The Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to generate high income by investing in closed-end funds trading at a discount to net asset value and hedging for duration risk.

