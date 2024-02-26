Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

SABR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th.

Get Sabre alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SABR

Insider Activity at Sabre

Institutional Trading of Sabre

In related news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 50,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,617,340 shares in the company, valued at $6,469,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 100,714 shares of company stock worth $424,684 over the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 8.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sabre by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,141,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,907,000 after buying an additional 26,741 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 223,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 66,759 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Sabre by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 118,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 11,302 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Sabre by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 16,079 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sabre Stock Performance

SABR stock opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21. Sabre has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $5.76.

Sabre Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.