Safe (SAFE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $178,438.39

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $3.08 or 0.00005640 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Safe has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $64.19 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.2084277 USD and is down -2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

