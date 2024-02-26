Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 683 Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONEQ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

NASDAQ ONEQ traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,529. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $43.07 and a 52 week high of $63.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

