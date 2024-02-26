Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Buys 15,281 Shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report) by 53.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,281 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Investors were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 2.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 2.9% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 0.8% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 88,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 18.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abrdn Healthcare Investors alerts:

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Price Performance

HQH traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.05. The stock had a trading volume of 127,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,326. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $18.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.14.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

About Abrdn Healthcare Investors

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.26%. This is an increase from Abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

(Free Report)

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.