Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen raised Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.76 on Monday, reaching $104.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,087,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,962,025. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $414.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,091,400 shares of company stock valued at $217,616,420. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

