Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MOAT stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.59. The stock had a trading volume of 821,228 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.83.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

