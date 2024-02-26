Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,931 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for 1.0% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.46% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 55.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 16,544 shares during the period. Core Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. now owns 162,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $771,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 81.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 368,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,640,000 after acquiring an additional 32,724 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.71. 38,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,588. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.47. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $43.28.

About Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

