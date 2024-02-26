Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.39 Million Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,190 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,936,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,572 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,332,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,870,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,372,000 after buying an additional 549,869 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,973,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,867,000 after buying an additional 442,153 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,295,000 after buying an additional 400,996 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.23. 377,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,230. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.85. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.37 and a one year high of $47.77.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.