Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $931,000 Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,616 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,562,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,549,000 after buying an additional 111,684 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,400,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,177,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,303,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,710,000 after purchasing an additional 81,910 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 79.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 759,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 335,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 12.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 757,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after acquiring an additional 82,183 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Performance

RQI stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.57. The stock had a trading volume of 399,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,920. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.12. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

