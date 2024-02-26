Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Increases Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 614,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $81.61. 2,220,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,386,255. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $82.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.39.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2421 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.