Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Free Report) by 23.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,135 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RFI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 9.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 10.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 42,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 0.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 322,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 0.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 303,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RFI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.55. The company had a trading volume of 51,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,139. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $13.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

