Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Acquires 141 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 0.6% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

Chevron Stock Up 0.0 %

CVX stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $154.71. 4,712,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,597,320. The company has a market cap of $292.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.66 and its 200-day moving average is $154.01. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $172.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

