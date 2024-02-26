Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYR. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 86.5% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.87 on Monday, reaching $86.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,832,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,593,232. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.10. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $92.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.