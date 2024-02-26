Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,527 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.9% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $53,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.12. 7,019,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,846,331. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.11. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $100.98.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

