Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Buys 237 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Tower by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,401,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,987,902,000 after buying an additional 77,155 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,985,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,932,209,000 after buying an additional 251,834 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 44.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after buying an additional 3,016,160 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Tower by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.67.

American Tower Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of AMT traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $187.45. 1,801,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,505. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.20. The company has a market capitalization of $87.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $219.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 444.45%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

