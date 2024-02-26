Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $115.80 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,953,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 268,794 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 6.4% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $115,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.47. 8,425,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,895,684. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The company has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.01.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

