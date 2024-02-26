Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,852 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $26,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOVT. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 94.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 206,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 100,233 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $288,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 24,697,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 85,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:GOVT traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $22.61. 6,548,791 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.43.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

