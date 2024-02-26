Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $178.45. 651,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,009. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.29 and a 200 day moving average of $164.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

