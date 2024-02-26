Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 123 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after acquiring an additional 42,207,421 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,923,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,672,000 after acquiring an additional 49,597 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,249,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,529,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,427,000 after acquiring an additional 301,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,408,000 after acquiring an additional 200,515 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $278.95. 620,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,323. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $209.39 and a 12 month high of $280.56. The company has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.04.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

