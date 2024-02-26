Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,417 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

DFUS traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.13. The company had a trading volume of 386,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,228. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $55.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.60. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.