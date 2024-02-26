Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 3,691 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,603 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,691 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.44.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.98. 3,103,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,527,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.57. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.92 and a 12 month high of $99.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.68%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

