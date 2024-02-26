Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 581 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,538,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Mondelez International by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 94,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 23,734 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Mondelez International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,241,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,667,000 after acquiring an additional 41,116 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners grew its stake in Mondelez International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.36. 2,828,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,818,938. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.37.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

