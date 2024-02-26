Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 61,217 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 0.8% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $14,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGSH traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.99. 2,389,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,675,358. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.88. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

