Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,289 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,002,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 76.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,872 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after acquiring an additional 23,342 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 75.4% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 489,288 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $114,709,000 after acquiring an additional 210,340 shares during the period. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.50, for a total value of $10,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,475,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,554,481.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.50, for a total value of $10,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,475,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,554,481.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,426 shares of company stock worth $52,195,271. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $363.00 to $337.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.89.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $23.66 on Monday, hitting $305.75. 18,867,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,694,354. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $325.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.81. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $176.30 and a one year high of $380.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.26.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

