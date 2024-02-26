Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.93 on Monday, hitting $164.62. 2,155,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,691,284. The stock has a market cap of $149.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.22 and its 200 day moving average is $160.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

