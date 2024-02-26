Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 56,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after buying an additional 24,558 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after buying an additional 10,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 131.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. SVB Leerink began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.07.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

LH traded down $2.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $216.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,207. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $174.20 and a one year high of $234.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 61.67%.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total value of $53,668.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total transaction of $7,451,828.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,095,812.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total transaction of $53,668.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock worth $7,670,756. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

