Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,044,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up 3.2% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $34,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.35.

In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,021 shares of company stock worth $3,760,229. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.79. 3,878,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,299,574. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $63.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.89. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $48.24.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

