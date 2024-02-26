Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 2,085.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 436,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416,145 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up about 3.8% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $40,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at $110,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BIL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,571,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,069,334. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.60. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.21 and a 12 month high of $91.86.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

