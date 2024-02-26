Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Booking accounts for about 2.6% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $27,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Booking by 8.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in shares of Booking by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in Booking by 1.7% in the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,228,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $12.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3,518.24. The stock had a trading volume of 305,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,213. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,383.18 and a twelve month high of $3,918.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,576.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3,254.10.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $24.74 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $3,548.00 to $3,435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,697.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Booking

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.