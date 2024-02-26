Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 163,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,709,000. SiTime accounts for approximately 1.8% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its position in SiTime by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SiTime by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in SiTime by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in SiTime by 220.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 198,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,655,000 after purchasing an additional 136,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.83. The stock had a trading volume of 71,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,543. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.09 and a fifty-two week high of $142.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.48.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on SiTime from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SiTime from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,655 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,706,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $119,395.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,056 shares in the company, valued at $10,945,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,078 shares of company stock valued at $612,948 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

