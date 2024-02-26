Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,604 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.3% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,544,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,189,000 after acquiring an additional 91,579 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 131,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 20,490 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 15.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 226,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after buying an additional 31,069 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 36.5% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 679,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,626,000 after buying an additional 181,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 97,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 44,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.87.

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,876,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,967,643. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $47.85. The firm has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

