Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 51.0% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $670,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Waste Management by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 7,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.57.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE WM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $208.06. The stock had a trading volume of 944,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,358. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $209.22. The stock has a market cap of $83.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total transaction of $65,326.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,448.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,343 shares of company stock worth $7,101,821 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

