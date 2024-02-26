Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,807 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,521 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 5.9% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Palo Alto Networks worth $63,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,827 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,116,000 after purchasing an additional 482,857 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,430,299 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $804,199,000 after purchasing an additional 86,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,662,820 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $389,832,000 after buying an additional 36,859 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $363.00 to $337.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.89.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 8.4 %

PANW stock traded up $23.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $305.78. The stock had a trading volume of 18,722,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,694,354. The company has a market capitalization of $98.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.26. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $176.30 and a one year high of $380.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $325.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.81.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at $67,955,958.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,426 shares of company stock valued at $52,195,271 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.