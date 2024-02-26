Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Sells 238 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,763 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 245,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $46,994,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,984 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Boeing by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $201.24. 3,769,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,257,216. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.02 and its 200-day moving average is $215.09. The company has a market cap of $122.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.48, a PEG ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. William Blair assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.63.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

