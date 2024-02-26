Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Sells 52 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies makes up 4.0% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Tyler Technologies worth $43,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,642,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,458,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,306,000 after purchasing an additional 357,779 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 242.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 258,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,716,000 after purchasing an additional 183,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 101.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 327,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,075,000 after purchasing an additional 164,478 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies stock traded up $7.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $444.55. 190,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.83. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.06 and a 12-month high of $454.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.32.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.86.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.19, for a total transaction of $3,263,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,639,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total transaction of $2,840,460.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.19, for a total transaction of $3,263,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,639,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,575,155 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

