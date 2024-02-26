Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 24,822 shares during the period. Aptiv comprises 2.4% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Aptiv worth $25,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 49.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.57.

APTV traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,127,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,665. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.93. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $71.01 and a one year high of $120.65.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

