Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.44

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.44 and last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 377246 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on Savara in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Savara in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Savara Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 18.98 and a current ratio of 18.98. The company has a market capitalization of $705.12 million, a PE ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 0.77.

In other Savara news, Director Nevan C. Elam sold 93,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $442,000.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Nevan C. Elam sold 93,843 shares of Savara stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $442,000.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Pauls sold 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $395,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,302,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,135,594.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,843 shares of company stock valued at $884,741. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVRA. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Savara by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 30,062 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Savara by 235.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Savara by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 17,093 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Savara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Savara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,887,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

