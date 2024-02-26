Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,819 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,353 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 2.9% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $23,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Seven Mile Advisory lifted its holdings in Comcast by 6.3% in the third quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 15,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Comcast by 51.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 218,992 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after buying an additional 74,626 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Comcast by 75.4% in the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 14,052 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Comcast by 422.0% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 200,356 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after buying an additional 161,975 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.19. 20,693,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,008,533. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

