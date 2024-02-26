Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,055 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for 1.7% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $13,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 6,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE MMC traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $203.50. 1,467,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,521. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.10. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $151.86 and a one year high of $204.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

View Our Latest Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.