Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,927 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 133,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 58,742 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 400,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,236,000 after purchasing an additional 200,711 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 26,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,327 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,773,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,225 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 339.1% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 27,494 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC started coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

Copart Stock Up 2.2 %

Copart stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.50. 9,424,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,373,202. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.04. The company has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $52.81.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

