Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $4.31 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 194.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $216.95. The stock had a trading volume of 592,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.71. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $218.36.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

