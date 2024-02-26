Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 74.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,802 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,152 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $12.76 on Monday, reaching $1,309.13. 1,625,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,663,176. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $582.18 and a 1-year high of $1,319.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $612.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,175.75 and a 200-day moving average of $991.38.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $5.25 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVGO. KeyCorp raised their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,028.52.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

