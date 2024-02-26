Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 460,884 Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 460,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,255,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter worth $15,311,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth $814,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth about $703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Down 1.3 %

KVUE stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.94. 17,050,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,913,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.71. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $27.80.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

