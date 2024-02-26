Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 1,156 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.9% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.
In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.25.
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.
