Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 1,258 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,654 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $297.12. 2,594,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,194,381. The firm has a market cap of $214.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.13.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.